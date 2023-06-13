Arrival of Russian oil to help reducing petroleum prices in country: Kayani

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Economy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani Monday said that after continued efforts of one year, the first consignment of cost-effective Russian crude oil has reached Karachi Port, which would help in reducing petroleum prices in local markets.

In a statement, he congratulated the nation and said that the incumbent government has fulfilled its promise to import crude oil from Russia as the last selected and incapable regime led by Imran Khan had not taken any such practical step for importing cheap oil to facilitate the people in the country.

The last government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) only inaugurated the projects which were initiated and completed during the time of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said adding that now these habitual liars were claiming that the PTI government completed the oil import deal with Russia.

It is a fact that the collation government has fulfill all its commitments for importing cheap oil from Russia in order to provide maximum relief to the general masses in the country, he said adding that the incumbent government was fully believing in practical measures rather than making false claims.—APP