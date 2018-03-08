Arrested ISIS member confesses to using technology to brain-wash young girls

KARACHI : A young member of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), commonly known as Daesh, has confessed to using mobile applications to lure like-minded youth, especially girls, towards the self-styled caliphate.

Imran aka Saif-ul-Islam was arrested from Karachi a few days ago. During investigation, he has revealed that they use applications like “Telegram” and incognito proxies to woo young girls and brain-wash them after WhatsApp began to be traced. He confessed to monitoring girls who show docility towards the caliphate’s ideology and then contacting them through surreptitious means to avoid detection.

The alleged terrorist Imran has revealed that he learnt using computer and internet from the notorious terrorist group. According to police sources, Imran is well-versed in Persian and IT-related issues.

ISIS, or Daesh, is a self-proclaimed caliphate that operates in Syria and Iraq, aiming to bring the whole Muslim world under its umbrella. It is known for its grossly violent and regressive means against its objectors.

Orignally published by INP