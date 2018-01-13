Arrest Zainab’s culprit as fast as Orange Train is being constructed: Reham Khan

KASUR : Jounalist and social activist Reham Khan visited Kasur on Saturday and met the family of seven-year-old Zainab who died after tragic rape incident.

Reham offered condolences to the bereaved family and expressed solidarity with them.

Talking to media, she termed the incident ‘terrible and stressed that the brutal murder should not be politicized. “It is tragic that we have to pick the dead bodies of our children again and again,” she said.

She urged Punjab chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to show the same speed in Zainab’s murder case that he maintained while constructing Orange Train. “Conduct surgical strike in Kasur and immediately arrest the culprit. Punjab CM is highly experienced in governance. He should adopt role model behavior in the case,” said Reham.

She asserted that political leaders came in the funeral of Zainab and should also visit the convocation of girls.

Zainab was kidnapped from Road Kot when her parents left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The girl was strangled to death after being raped. Police officers recovered her body from a garbage heap near Zaki Ada.

Her funeral prayer was led by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Tahir-ul-Qadri and offered by flocks of people.

The incident sparked countrywide protests and riots while shutter down strike was observed in Kasur as all the markets and educational institutions remained closed for two days.

Many politicians, activists condemned the death of the young girl and urged to bring the culprits to justice in tweets that flooded Twitter.

It is to be mentioned here that as many as 12 children have been killed after rape in Kasur in one year whereas police officers have killed three people involved in such criminal activities.

Orignally published by NNI