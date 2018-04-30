Arrest warrants of LUMHS Registrar issued

The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, on Sunday issued arrest warrant of Registrar, Liaqaut University of Medical & Health,Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro over failure to appear before it.

The Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) Sindh had summoned Registrar LUMHS Jamshoro on April 24, 2018 in connection with the complaint regarding delay in appointment of the complainants against the quota of disable persons despite recommendations of the Committee constituted for the purpose.—.INP

