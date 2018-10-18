Arrest warrants for former Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro issued by NAB

KARACHI : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued arrest warrants for former Sindh minister for local government Jam Khan Shoro on Thursday.

A NAB spokesperson said that Jam Khan Shoro was involved in corruption in the local government.

Teams have been formed for the arrest of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the spokesperson added.

The anti-graft body had initiated a probe against former Sindh minister in October 2017 for allegedly occupying government land.

Meanwhile, the ex-minister has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for protective bail.

