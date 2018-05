Staff Reporter

An accountability court on Thursday issued warrants for the arrest of former Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali in a corruption case.

Jamali had disappeared on Tuesday after the Sindh High Court had cancelled pre-arrest bails of Jamali and other police officers accused in the illegal recruitment case.

As the trial court began its hearing, the accused police officials Tanveer Ahmed, Fida Hussain and others appeared in court.