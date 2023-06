In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a court in Srinagar has issued an arrest warrant against All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Rasheed Lone in a fake case.

The court of first class magistrate in Srinagar di-rected the police to arrest Abdul Rasheed Lone in a fake case of stone pelting and produce him on June 19. Abdul Rasheed has also been summoned for questioning in several fabricated cases in the past.—KMS