Arrest warrant of FinMin Ishaq Dar cancelled by accountability court

Islamabad: An Islamabad-based accountability court on Friday cancelled the arrest warrant of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in an asset beyond means case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Judge Bashir Malik issued the cancellation order when Finance Minister Ishaq Dar appeared before the court with his lawyer Qazi Misbah. The court also directed the Finance Minister to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million.

The arrest warrant was suspended last week till October 7 (today). Judge Bashir had directed authorities to not arrest Ishaq Dar, who was returning from the UK after an exile of more than five years. He had said that once Dar returns to Pakistan, the court would see whether it should revoke his arrest orders or not.

“The arrest warrants will be permanently suspended once Dar appears before the court in person,” the judge had said.

During today’s hearing, Dar’s counsel asked the court to permanently cancel his client’s arrest warrant and also the order to confiscate his assets.

The court then asked the NAB prosecutor whether the anti-graft body had issued an arrest warrant of Ishaq Dar or not. To which he replied in affirmative.

At this, the judge asked the NAB prosecutor whether the warrant be cancelled or not. The NAB prosecutor supported the cancellation of warrants, adding that they were issued to ensure Dar’s appearance in the case.

Judge Bashir then remarked that it would have to indict Dar once again as a supplementary reference has also been filed against him. To this, Dar’s lawyer stated that they would give arguments on the supplementary reference.

The case was then adjourned till October 12. The court also issued notices to NAB over the application filed against the confiscation of Dar’s property and permanent exemption from appearance.