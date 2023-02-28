Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – A local court in the country’s federal capital on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case against him.

The warrant was issued by Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal, in Islamabad after the populist leader failed to appear before the court for the hearing.

PTI chief, who in Islamabad, managed to secure bails from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) and banking court, but landed in hot waters in Toshakhana reference, which earlier disqualified him.

The judge issued the non-bailable warrant after trashing the exemption plea of the PTI chief, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from power last year. PTI chief filed a petition seeking adjournment of the case for some days citing schedule as he appeared in multiple courts today.

His counsel apprised the judge that his client was coming to the capital from Lahore as he was due to appear before two other courts in the Judicial Complex, and maintained that he would not be able to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana case.

Lamenting the non-serious behavior, the judge asked “Why Imran Khan cannot appear before court despite arriving at Judicial Complex?” PTI chairman should first come here for indictment and then go where he wants, he added.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…