Arrest of three Kashmiris killer stayed

New Delhi

The Standing Counsel of Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Supreme Court, Shoeb Alam on Monday said the apex court hasn’t stayed the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by police against army Major Aditya Kumar of 10 Garhwal Rifles in connection with the killings of three civilians in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Shoeb Alam, however, said that the court has put a stay on the arrests. “The investigation into the case will go on,” he said.

Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that the court has put a stay on the FIR.

The report said that the court has also issued a notice to Indian government and puppet adminsitration, while seeking a response within two weeks in this regard. The court also ordered that no coercive action should be initiated against the Army personnel, said the report.

The stay order came after father of the Army officer, Lt Colonel Karamveer Singh, filed a petition before the apex court, claiming that the firing was undertaken to control a savage and violent mob and that the FIR violated the fundamental rights of his son, mentioned the report.

The police had lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder charge) against the Army personnel and his unit for opening fire on civilians at Ganovpora village in Shopian.—KMS