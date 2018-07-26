Arrest spree, shifting of prisoners can’t force us to surrender: JRL

Seminar renews freedom pledge

Srinagar

The Joint Resistance Leadership on Wednesday said that arresting leaders and activists in their ranks including women and shifting them to outside prisons was actually a Delhi’s bid to push the leadership to surrender. They said arrest spree and slapping the leaders with “fictitious charges” can’t make the leaders bow before Delhi’s might and the efforts for Kashmir’s peaceful resolution will continue on all fronts.

The leaders were speaking at a seminar organised by the JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to commemorate the completion of one of resistance leaders arrested on July 24 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The seminar held at Abi Guzar area of Srinagar was attended by a large gathering that includes civil society activists, traders, lawyers and intellectuals. Members form the Pandit and Sikh community also addressed the day-long seminar held in a make-shift tent where pictures of Kashmiri prisoners had been put up on the walls.

On July 24, 2017, NIA and ED arrested separatist leaders and a businessman that included Shabir Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saif-u-ullah, Meraj-u-Din Kalwal, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Aslam Wani and Shahid Yousuf.

In his speech over telephone, Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, who wasn’t allowed to attend the seminar as he continues to remain under house arrest, said: “Kashmiri prisoners are our heroes. I salute their courage, bravery and resilience. They are facing threats of various natures. Recent death of a prisoner Noor Khan is an eye opener that Kashmiri prisoners aren’t safe in jails.”

Geelani said that Kashmir used to be known as a paradise on earth till mid eighties. “But Delhi let loose a reign of terror here and this beautiful region into a hell,” the ailing leader said. “I want to tell this gathering that we can’t ever forget the contributions of our prisoners. Those who were arrested by NIA on the same day last year, were presented before the court on July 17 and the height is that their trial has been deferred till September.”

Geelani urged people to identity their weaknesses and to correct them. “Time is not far when people will once again seek votes from you. That is your test and you have to stay away from the votes which are used as a referendum by Delhi. It’s time to prove that we don’t want to vote and instead want end of oppression,” he said.

Geelani said arresting people and booking them under fake charges can’t break the resolve of people of Kashmir. “We have braved all odds and will face this too. We will succeed and for that we need to be steadfast,” he said.

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was placed under house arrest since Sunday evening, couldn’t make to the venue. He also spoke to the gathering over phone. “Arrests, detentions, harassments is nothing new in Kashmir. These things were taking place since 1990. The only change we saw is extension of draconian laws from time to time,” he said. “Earlier, we had POTA, TADA and gradually we saw AFSPA and PSA and who knows what else is in store.”

He said New Delhi pursued the police of repression through its agencies and started a mass crackdown on the separatist camp. “It’s been one year since the arrest of resistance leaders, who have committed no crime other than to seek the political resolution of the issue. These arrests were extended to lawyers and even businessmen and today, women too were made part of this arrest spree campaign,” he said. Mirwaiz, who is the key member of JRL, said that the basic purpose of raids and arrests by the agencies was to instill fear among the resistance camp and to force them into a submission.—GK

