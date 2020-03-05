Arrest of woman in Pulwama denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamruda Habib, has strongly denounced the arrest of a woman and her father by Indian forces in Pulwama district.

The woman, Insha Tariq, and her father Tariq Ahmad, were arrested by Indian troops and the sleuths of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a house raid at Hakripora area of the district on Tuesday.

Zamruda Habib in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the continued crackdown and door-to-door search operations and arrest of youth by Indian troops and police across occupied Kashmir. She said that the Indian forces’ personnel during nocturnal raids rounded up over a hundred Kashmiris including few females and students which was a manifestation of the Indian policy of might in occupied Kashmir.

Zamruda Habib appealed to the international community to take notice of the unrelenting siege in occupied territory and play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen General Secretary, Mrs Shameem Shawl, in a statement issued from Geneva said that fascist government of Narendra Modi was using crackdown operations and illegal detentions as a new weapon of war against the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir. She called upon the United Nations and world human right organizations to send their teams to the occupied territory to take stock of the ground situation.

On the other hand, a spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in a statement in Srinagar also condemned in strong terms the arrest of woman and her father, terming it as a serious violation of basic human rights. He said that Indian agencies were using arrest of women as a tool to terrorize and humiliate Kashmiris and their family members. He appealed to the world human rights bodies to take cognizance of the matter and impress upon India to put an end to harassment of Kashmiris and their families.—KMS