Arrest of Fawad

A court in Islamabad on Wednesday approved a two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who has been arrested on charges of sedition for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution”.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Kohsar Police Station against him on the complaint of the Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under sections 153-A (promotion of enmity between groups), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124-A (sedition) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to Islamabad police, Fawad tried to ignite violence against the state institutions and aroused the sentiments of the people.

The arrest of the former Information Minister and central leader of the PTI was criticized by different segments of the society claiming that the case was politically motivated.

The argument might be justified but unfortunately it has become a norm in the country to victimize political opponents on flimsy grounds.

This happened throughout the tenure of the PTI when almost the entire leadership of the opposition was sent behind bars on questionable grounds and the then Government failed to present any tangible evidence of violation of law against them.

It may also be pointed out that Fawad has been arrested after he hurled threats against members of the Election Commission and their families.

We have been emphasizing in these columns that national institutions like the Pakistan Army, judiciary and ECP must not be dragged into political controversies.

However, it has been observed that PTI is targeting the Commission with its venomous attacks just to pressure it on critical issues under review of the constitutional body.

That the Election Commission is performing its functions and responsibilities strictly in a neutral manner is vindicated by the victory of the PTI in most of the by-elections held under the auspices of the incumbent Commission.

No one should have the license to pressurize or malign national institutions for the sake of petty politics.