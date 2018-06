Arrest of Charan Singh’s killer demanded

City Reporter

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and other Sikh leaders have demanded Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government to arrest the killer of Sardar Charan Singh, who was killed in a firing incident in Peshawar some days ago.

The demand was made in a press conference held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Thursday after offering special ‘duaya’ ceremonies for the late Sardar. Former Pardhan Sardar Bishon Singh, Sardar Ramesh Arwara, Gopal Singh Chawala and a large number of Sikh leaders participated.