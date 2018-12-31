Arrest of Bilawal will be a dangerous game: Khursheed

Says efforts being made to bring one-party system

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah, leader of Pakistan People’s Party leader on Sunday said that the arrest of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be a dangerous game, and any such move could plunge the country into chaos.

Speaking to media here, Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan was creating uncertainty and a crisis situation in the country. “He [Imran Khan] has done nothing except arresting politicians. He is being asked to do things which no other politician would do.”

Khursheed Shah said that a lot of courage was needed to arrest him. “It is not possible to arrest him but nothing certain can be said about this government.”

“There is no need for in-house change in Sindh because the cases have been made on the bases of assumptions and it is not possible to impose governor’s rule in the province,” the senior PPP leader said. “There is no place for it in the constitution. Governor rule can only be imposed through martial law.”

The former opposition leader in National Assembly added that enforcing governor’s rule will not be any better for the country. The constitution provides a guarantee of a strong federation and the country’s security would be in jeopardy if the constitution is altered, he pointed out.

Shah further said that efforts are being made to bring a one-party system in the country. “It feels like the country is moving towards the imposition of civilian martial law. The way politics is being done nowadays it seems like one party is being strengthened while others are being weakened,” he added.

The PPP leader claimed that Imran Khan did not come into power through the public’s mandate but was brought into power and that everyone is aware of how he came into power.

“Imran Khan is trying to hide his incompetence through frivolous activities. He [Imran] does not want anyone to question him about the promises he made.”

Responding to a question, Shah said that Bilawal’s arrest would be dangerous for government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf because it would create unrest across the country. Claiming that the premier was being used to do the work that no other politician has done.

