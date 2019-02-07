Arrest of Aleem

THE very arrest of PTI Provincial Minister Aleem Khan by NAB on Tuesday should offset the impression created by the Opposition parties that the anti-graft body is being used by the Government as an instrument to target the leadership of the PML-(N and the PPP. Especially Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on multiple occasions at the floor of the House alleged that there is a nexus between the PTI Government and NAB to target the Opposition parties. Had this been so, Aleem Khan, who is a very close associate of PM Imran Khan, would not have been under the NAB detention today and that several other PTI leaders would not have been facing the inquiries of anti-corruption watchdog.

NAB Lahore arrested Aleem Khan for owning assets beyond his known sources of income. He faces multiple inquiries, including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, one for owning assets beyond his known sources of income, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society and Multan Road. Indeed anybody who has done the wrong must be held accountable and punished after a transparent and fair investigation process. It is the only way forward we can ensure good governance and uproot the corruption at the grassroots levels. It is, however, regrettable that whosoever is arrested by the NAB starts spitting venom against the anti-graft body. There is no doubt that certain NAB laws need to be amended and this can only be done if the Government and the Opposition parties sit together and bring such a law so that nobody could point a finger on the accountability process. Those remained or currently are in power are answerable to each penny of the public money, and if the anti-corruption watchdog questions them for any irregularity or misuse of funds, it should not raise alarm bells. In fact the people of this country also want that such a process must continue across the board. Strict punishment to the big fish indeed will serve as a great deterrent and help stamp out corruption from top to bottom.

