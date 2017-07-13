Arrangements underway for setting up sacrificial animals market

Amanullah Khan

Administrator of Asia’s biggest cattle market at Sohrab Goth Irshad Ahmed said on Wednesday that we have started arrangements and initial works for setting up Asia’s biggest cattle market at Sohrab Goth is underway. He said that it is a part of our religion and people purchase sacrificial animals to perform the Sunnah.

The administrator said that they know that millions of people will be coming to the Mandi to buy animals and they have to facilitate them which is the reason a number of facilities have been established at the Mandi so that people can easily shop around without any sort of hassle. He said heavy machineries and tractors are being utilized for setting up smooth and clean place. He further said that we are committed to facilitate the citizens with best services this year at Cattle Market on Super Highway to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid-ul-Azha.

Mandi will be established at 1200 acres of land and its planning has been finalized while work is underway for the necessary facilities including financial, security arrangements and lighting etc. while police and rangers will take care of the security issues. Proper water supply for animals and traders, banking facilities for citizens and cattle merchant/sellers will provide them convenience.