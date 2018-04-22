Arrangements to bring back IDPs finalized

Islamabad

Third phase to repatriate Internally Displaced People (IDPs) of North Waziristan agency from Afghanistan has been started. FATA Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) official said that all arrangements were made to bring back IDPs through Ghulam Khan area into Pakistan and they are making efforts to repatriate all IDPs in third phase Radio Mashaal reported. The Official said eight families were returned to Pakistan on Wednesday adding that only five families had reached in North Waziristan from Khost through Ghulam Khan crossing point. He said that arrangements were made for return of fifty to sixty families on daily basis. The Official said that it was final phase of repatriation and IDPs of North Waziristan should reach to Gulan Khan camp, Khost.—APP