Arrangements made for safety of passengers at Rwp Railway Station

Rawalpindi

Tight security arrangements have been made at Rawalpindi Railway Station to ensure security of the passengers with best parking arrangements for facilitating the visitors. Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Railway, Raza Habib informed that the parking contract of Rawalpindi Railway Station was awarded on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis to a private party who invested over Rs three million for upgradation of the parking area.

The whole area has been covered with installation of 32 HD, Close Circuit Television cameras and floodlight facility while three booths with imported computerized barriers facility have also been established to ensure proper checking and keeping all records including driver, number plate and vehicle footage. Ground surveillance cameras have also been installed to check vehicles, he added. To a question, he informed that Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division earned Rs1864.213 million during 2017 while 42,56,318 passengers traveled through rail service. He further informed that the income of Rawalpindi Railways passenger trains remained Rs 1864.213 million, revenue generated by freight trains was Rs 448.728 million and other heads contributed Rs 290.919 million during last year. Due to consistent efforts and hardworking of railways management, officers and workers, Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division’s income had increased considerably, he added.

He said, so many initiatives have been taken by the management to facilitate the passengers including E-Ticketing and duplicate ticket facility. The DCO further said two dedicated parking areas have been allotted to the contractor to facilitate the passengers and the visitors.—APP