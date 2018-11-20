Arrangements made for health cover of Sikh Yatrees

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Department has made all necessary arrangements to provide medical cover to Sikh Yatrees expected to visit Pakistan from 21st to 30th November to celebrate birthday of Guru Nanak Dev.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Saqib Zaffer in a directive addressing to all heads of medical teaching institutions and attached hospitals said that teaching hospitals situated at holy sites in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Hassan Abdal and Taxila should keep all health facilities up to the mark.

“In order to thwart any untoward incident and to ensure availability of medical cover at site, necessary arrangements pertaining to availability of staff, sufficient quantities of medicines, fully functioning equipments and fully equipped working condition ambulances may be made available at hospitals” read the directive.

Share on: WhatsApp