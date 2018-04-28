Arrangements for Shab-e-Barat finalized

The DMC- South has completed all the arrangements to facilitate the people on the occasion of holy night,Shab-e-Barat.

The administration has performed cleaning and lighting arrangements in the surroundings of graveyards, mosques and Imam Bargahs in the district South, said a statement on Friday.

The cutting and cleaning of bushes on the routes leading to the graveyards was also being performed.

Chairman DMC- South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz along with officials concerned also reviewed the arrangements for Shab-e-Barat during visits to different areas of South—APP

