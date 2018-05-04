Arrangements for purchase of wheat

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad, Saleha Saeed has said that all possible arrangements have been made to procure wheat from small farmers on supporting price fixed by the government through PASSCO in the district and easily distribution of bardana (Empty gunny bags) among successful farmers selected through draw was being ensured at all 9 procurement centres of the district.

While visiting procurement centres at Kot Sarwar, she made it clear that nepotism and obstinacy by the officials of PASSCO would not be tolerated at all and protection of due rights of deserving farmers would be ensured. She assured the farmers at procumbent centre that their rights and interest would be protected at all cost and no one would be allowed to make injustice while purchase wheat from them.