Arrangements for provision of clean drinking water to patients finalised

Staff Reporter

As per orders from Supreme Court of Pakistan, the arrangements for provision of clean drinking water for the patients and their attendants in the teaching hospitals and specialized healthcare institutions have been completed and Reverse osmosis (RO), Arsenic water filtration plants, water coolers and dispensers have been installed in all the hospitals according to the requirements. In this connection, all the heads of the institutions have furnished a certificate to the Specialized Healthcare And Medical Education Department.

It was informed in a video link meeting chaired by the Provincial Minister for SH&ME Khawaja Salman Rafiq here today. Besides, Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah, Special Secretary Development Usman Moazzam, concerned officers of the department, experts from WASA, Public Health, PITB.