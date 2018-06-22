Arrangements for election 2018 reviewed

Special Correspondent

Chief Secretary Sindh Maj. (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan has advised the Administrative Secretaries to ensure the adequate arrangements for carrying out General Election 2018 peacefully in every respect.

He noted that all facilities must be provided including potable water, electricity, and safe entry and exit including the availability of boundary wall, pertained to the polling stations.

He was presiding over a review meeting on Thursday for General Election 2018 arrangements scheduled on 25th July 2018, which was attended by the SMBR Iqbal Hussain Durrani, Secretary Education Dr Aalya Shahid, Secretary Home Haroon Ahmed, Secretary Finance Dr Noor Alam, Secretary G. A. Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Secretary Implementation Mohsin Shah.

The Chief Secretary emphasized upon installation of the CCTV Cameras in the Polling Stations for fair, free and transparent elections.

He also issued instructions for the constitution of Committees to visit the polling stations to acquaint with the available facilities, in all Districts and submit a report within a week, positively.

Major Azam also stressed the need to ensure budget utilization in accordance with the concerned account titles.