Arrangements for diagnosing coronavirus completed: PIMS

STAFF REPORTER Spokesman Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Waseem Khawaja on Saturday said that we have completed all arrangements for diagnosing coronavirus, while also we have established an isolation ward in PIMS in this regard. Talking in a Radio Programme, he said we had sent the samples of suspected cases to the labs and fortunately none of the patients was found to have contracted the virus. He said the symptoms of infection of this virus were cough, fever and respiratory problems. We can take measures to prevent the spread of deadly virus. The suspected patient should wear mask so that the virus cannot be transmitted to others. We should avoid direct contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, wash our hands frequently and try to keep distance from those infected with the virus, he informed.