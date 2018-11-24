Arrangements for anti-polio campaign reviewed

Our Correspondents

Swat

Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam chaired a meeting convened to review arrangements for upcoming four days anti-polio vaccination drive starting from December 10 to Dec13. The meeting among others was attended by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Babuzai Qazi Riaz Ali, District Health Officer Ghulam Subhani and concerned officials of district administration, health and education department.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were briefed regarding steps taken by the administration to achieve targets of anti-polio drive.

It was told that a total of 482,937 children of 242,530 families would be administered polio vaccine. The meeting was informed that 1596 teams have been constituted that would work under the supervision of concerned medical officers to visit every household during anti-polio campaign.

Share on: WhatsApp