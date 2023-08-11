Bashir Ahmad Rehmani Hafizabad

Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warriach has said that 76th Independence Day will be celebrated with fervor and enthusiasm in the district on 14, August and in this connection preparing are in full swings in the district.

While addressing a meeting held to review preparations and arrangements being made by the district administration and other government departments, DC said that flag hoisting ceremonies will be arranged by all government departments while a musical show, display of fireworks and sports competitions, tree plantation, floral exhibition and other programs will also be held on this occasion.

ADCR Imtiaz Ali Baig, ADCG Zulqarnain Abbas Awan, Chief Executive Officer Education Sohail Azhar Khan, District Emergency Officer 1122 Engineer Adnan Nawaz and district heads of other departments attended the meeting. DC further said that National Flag would be hoisted at all official buildings.