Arrangements finalized for SSC exams

Rawalpindi

Foolproof arrangements have been finalized for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual 2018 exams to start on March first (Thursday) and 123,811 students including 94, 013 would appear in the exams said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary.

He said, Assistant Commissioners of the division have been directed to visit examination centers and make the exams transparent.

The Secretary, RBISE, Dr. Muhammad Tanveer Zafar informed APP that on Mar first, the students would appear for Arabic, Health and Physical Education and other papers while last SSC paper of ‘Islamiyat’ would be on Mar 16. Practical examination would be held from April 5 to May 12, he added. He said, the students have been issued roll number slips while total 374 examination centers set up in this regard. —APP