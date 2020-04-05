Arrangements finalised to provide ration to further 1,000 families

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed regarding distribution of ration among deserving families of PP 160 under Insaaf Imdaad Programme. During the meeting, the arrangements were finalised to provide ration to further 1000 deserving families of PP 160. Leaders of Tahreek-e-Insaaf, Afeef, Shabbir Sayal, Waqas, Zeeshan, office bearers of union councils of PP 160 and volunteers of Tiger Force attended the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Mian Mehmood said that before that ration has been provided to 700 deserving families and this mission will continue. He said that for distribution of food, duties have been assigned to tiger force’s volunteers and ration is being distributed at muhala level. He said that with a view to help deserving families, Insaaf Imdaad Programme worth Rs 10 billion has been launched by Punjab government and daily wagers, affected from lockdown will be given Rs 4,000 monthly.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar distribution of ration among the deserving families has been started throughout the province.

He expressed that help of deserving families in this crucial time is our first priority which will be performed amicably.