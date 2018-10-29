Arrangements finalised to observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Rawalpindi

The security arrangements have been finalized to observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) on October 30 with religious fevour and devotion, informed police spokesman here on Sunday. As many as 14,000 policemen would be deployed while 10 companies of Pakistan Army, 4 companies of Rangers would also be deployed on the occasion.

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes. The additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and members of district peace committee along with district police would be the part of the security to avoid any untoward incident.

Special checking of the routes would be carried out before start of the procession, whereas the mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates installed at the entry points. Besides, aerial surveillance would also carry out of the procession.

Meanwhile, The City Traffic police has chalked out special plan for public and private transport to alternate routes for smooth flow of traffic. The main procession would be taken out from Colonel Maqbool Imambargah, which culminated at the Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route. The Qadeemi Imambargahis the central point where all processions gathered from different localities.—APP

