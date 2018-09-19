Arrangements are being made to observe 9th, 10th Muharram

All arrangements are in final stages to commemorate 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram on Thursday and Friday in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to remember the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and His companions for the cause of Islam.

The significant day will dawn with special prayers by the faithful at all Mosques and Imambargahs with Namaz-e-Fajr. Various processions of Alam and Zul’jinnah will be taken out from Imambargahs of twin cities, which after passing through the already-determined traditional routes, will culminate at their fixed spots.

A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals will establish stalls, sabeels of juices and drinks on the processions’ route to facilitate the faithful in each every nook and corner.

The local administration has made all necessary arrangements to ensure maintenance of traditional peace and order during the course of the main Zuljinnah and Tazia procession on 9th and 10th of Muharram ul Harram.

Special security has been intensified through the deployment of contingents of police, which will remain alert till the time of reaching of the Zul’jinnah procession at its set destination.

“The event of Karbala inspires us to uphold the glory of Islam coupled with the renewed pledge and resolve that we should not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the lofty ideals of Islam, Allama Saqib Nasir, a religious scholar said.

He said though the 10th of Muharram, the Ashura, is very important for diverse reasons, nevertheless, it gains special impact as Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (AS) martyrdom and the event of Karbala also took place on this day.

He said that as usual, it will be an unparalleled manifestation of complete unity, cohesion and brotherhood as a result of which absolute will be evident ever since the first days of Muharram-ul-Harram.—APP

