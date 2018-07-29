ARP candidate loses lone seat after re-count

Muzaffargarh

Jamshed Dasti’s Awami Raj Party (ARP) suffered a blow on Saturday when it lost, PP-270, Muzaffargarh, the only provincial assembly seat won by it, after a recount.

The District Returning Officer (DRO) ordered recounting of votes on a request by independent candidate Sardar Abdul Haye Dasti who had lost the seat to Ajmal Khan Chandia of the ARP.

After a recount, the DRO declared Mr Dasti returned candidate on PP-270 with a margin of a mere 17 votes. ARP chairman Jamshed Dasti contested from two National Assembly constituencies NA-182 and NA-183 and a provincial assembly seat in southern Punjab district of Muzaffargarh, but couldn’t win a single seat.

The PPP candidates, Mahar Irshad Sial, Raza Rabani Khar, and Nawazada Iftikhar Ahmad won three national assembly seats NA-182, NA-183, and 184, in Muzaffargarh, respectively.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp