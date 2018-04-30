‘Around the World in 3 Days’ helps tourists in making summer vacation plan

Zubair Qureshi

First of its kind, Safa Gold Mall, Islamabad’s premiere shopping centre in Jinnah Super, held three-day activity ‘Around the World in 3 Days’ in which participated the notable airlines and travel agents, tour operators offering major discount and attractive packages to tourists, adventurers and business officials for upcoming summer vacation plan. The three-day event (April 27-29, 2018) that concluded here on Sunday saw a large number of intending families, tourists, business officials and corporate sector representatives to have guidance which could be their ideal destination in the coming vacations. One could see a large number of families, individuals and business companies’ representatives on Sundaty who had arrived for information and to get the brochures of various airline offices.

Talking to Pakistan Observer, a representative of the Mall said around 2000 to 2500 persons came to the stalls daily and collected information from airlines’ stalls, representatives of the Mall and other businesses. Most of the participants, he said, were those who wanted to spend the upcoming summer vacations at some resorts on affordable price.

The shopping mall’s staff had taken special measures to decorate the Safa Gold’s entrance hall with luring icons and to welcome the honorable guests offering them a cozy milieu with range of other opportunities including one stop offers.

During a three-day activity, tourists and adventurers also had attractive vacation plans from the tour operators while they also shared their own ideas with them. On-the-spot discounts and other facilitations including customized vacation plan and global outlook for expected visits was also included in the list of items.

The shopping mall that is increasingly becoming one of the top choices of the city dwellers has been hosting such activities in order to facilitate the tourists and to keep their spirits high. The Mall representative said we are offering time and again such eye catching and luring festivities for the public around to look ahead to help them in their plans and go-ahead fun strategies.