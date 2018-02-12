Around ten thousand tourists visit murree

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 : Around ten thousand tourists visited Malka-e-Kohsar on Monday to enjoy the snowfall with their families and friends, said an official of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

He said a large number of tourists, mainly from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, thronged the hill station.

He said tourists thronged at Pindi Point, Kashmir Point, the Mall, and Ayubia.

He said the hill station attracted a huge crowd whenever there’s a snowfall.

He said Murree’s adjoining areas like Galiyat, Bhurban, Ayubia, and Nathiagali were also expected to see a large influx of visitors in days ahead due to the snowfall.

He said PTDC was trying to facilitate the tourists as it has announced discount packages at the start of the winter season to attract them in large number.

PTDC is also in touch with local administration for ensuring smooth traffic flow, he added.

Currently, restaurants are packed with tourists as mercury fell below freezing point.

Muhammad Faisal Shafi, a tourist from Karachi, said,”I was delighted to see snowfall as I had never seen it before.

“We have enjoyed a lot, throwing ice balls to our friends: Murree is a beautiful place and we are happy to be here,” said Noreen Ahmed another visitor.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) a senior official said, “About one feet snowfall has been reported in the area, he said and added more snowfall is expected in the days ahead in Murree and its adjoining areas.

