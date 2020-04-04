Around 50million population of Sindh has only179 ventilators

Sindh faces a dire shortage of ventilators in the COVID-19 crisis. There are only 179 ventilators for its officially-estimated around 50 million population . This means that there is one ventilator per 300,000 people. Sixteen of Sindh’s 29 districts, including Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Ghotki, Badin, Sujawal, Kashmore and Sanghar have no ventilators at all, according to the Sindh health department.The highest number can be found in Khairpur where there are 37 ventilators for its population of 2.4 million. Even in the densely populated city of Karachi, there’s an acute shortage of the lifesaving medical equipment. Karachi’s districts East, West, Central and Korangi have zero ventilators.

District South, with a population of 1.7 million, has 24 ventilators. Malir’s 2.4 million has only nine ventilators.“We have ordered 300 ventilators,” said Media Coordinator to the Health Minister Meeran Yusuf.