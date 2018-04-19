Around 50,000 women yet to be made part of electoral roll in capital

Open forum for voters awareness in G-8/1

Zubair Qureshi

At a general public awareness session held to guide and sensitize the federal capital’s voters, particularly, women and the dwellers of Katchi Basti in G-8/1, it was revealed that in the Islamabad Capital Territory alone, some 50,000 women were yet to be enrolled as voters while the last date given by the ECP for vote registration is April 24.

A non-government organization working with marginalized people, Pattan, had organized the open public forum with representatives from NADRA, ECP, District Voters Education Committee, Civil Society Organizations and the Local Government. A number of issues relating to low number of female and non-Muslim voters, delay in CNIC issuance by NADRA, correction, transfer, deletion and enrolment of votes came up during the interactive session and NADR and ECP officials answered the questions and clarified a number of points on this occasion.

It was pointed out by the lady councilors of Islamabad that even in the federal capital awareness was a serious issue and in all the 50 Union Councils of Islamabad a large number of women despite the fact they possessed valid CNICs were not registered as voters. They asked the NADRA and ECP representatives to arrange at least one Mobile Registration Vehicle (MRV) for on-the-spot registration of the voters.

Additional Director General (Gender Affairs) of ECP, Ms Nighat Siddique admitted that according to rough estimates, more than 12.70 million women across the country were not on the electoral rolls. ECP with limited resources and less than 2000 staff members all over the country was not able to do a door-to-door survey, however, she said ECP during the last four months with the help of NADRA and organizations like Pattan, Fafen and civil society launched a campaign in all the 103 districts of the country and sent data of 1.6 to 1.7 million women to NADRA and now they are registered voters. She called upon the public representatives particularly the lady councilors to ‘now convince those voters to exercise their right of vote.’