Around 3268 plots available in Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme

As per tentative plots position, total 3,268 plots of various categories are available in Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme, Green Enclave-I. “So far 1974 provisional offer letters have been issued under various categories and quotas,” sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

They said that notices would be issued to the members, who had either not submitted their application forms (already sent with consent letters) with down payment or have not deposited dues as per schedule. In case of no response, action will be taken as per criteria/ terms and conditions of the scheme with the approval of Executive Committee of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF), they added.

The sources said that thereafter, chance would be given to the next eligible applicants on the waiting list, as and when decided. To a question, they said that at present allotment were being made from General Waiting List to the senior most federal government servants as per rules.

The sources said that it was fact that many entitled and deserving officers and officials were unable to avail the facility due to acute shortage of government accommodations.

To overcome the shortage of government accommodations, the Ministry has moved a summary to the Prime Minister for construction of new government multi-storey flats by re-development of sector F-6.

They said that new construction was the only viable remedy in providing housing facilities to federal government servants during their posting at Islamabad.—APP

