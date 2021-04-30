Around 25 faithful to sit for Aitkaf

As many as 25 faithful will start observing Aitkaf on May 03 (Monday) before Maghrib prayer at Faisal Mosque under the supervision of Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU) amid strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Government of Pakistan.

Incharge Islamic Centre, Faisal Masjid, Dr. Qari Zia ur Rehman told that after scrutiny of the applications, 25 people have been selected for Aitkaf at Faisal Masjid who will be sitting Aitkaf for last 10 days of Ramadan while maintaining a 10 feet distance in the hall of the grand Mosque.