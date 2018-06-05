Around 22,709 employees waiting for official accommodation in Capital

The list of federal employees, who are waiting for official accommodation, is extending gradually and the figure has reached 22,709 mainly caused by ban on construction of new government housing units since 1995. Currently, the Estate Office has only 17,497 government owned accommodations in the federal capital.

“As many as 6,807 federal government employees have applied for allotment of government accommodation since June, 2013,” an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP. He said that the government accommodations are not sufficient to meet the requirements of the government employees in the federal capital. “Presently, there is a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million houses in the country and the present government is making concerted efforts to bridge the gap,” the official added.

He said that federal cabinet imposed ban on new construction of government accommodation in 1995 and the matter of construction of government accommodation was taken up on public private partnership. In this regard, he said a proposal to demolish the existing government accommodation at Sector F-6/4 and construction of 10-storey flats in their place, was submitted to Prime Minister Office last year.

The Prime Minister’s Office had directed the concerned authorities to re-submit the summary through the Cabinet Division after consultation with all the stake-holders, the official added. He said that accordingly, the Capital Administration and Development Division, and Capital Development Authority (CDA) were requested to furnish their views.

To a question, he said the Ministry will construct around 500,000 housing units for the low income families throughout the country under Apna Ghar Scheme. Under the scheme, he said, it would provide houses to homeless and shelter-less families by constructing low-cost units on state land in different localities. He said in order to commence execution work for launching the housing project, Apna Ghar Limited Company has been registered with Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan. “All the initial work of the project has been completed and sufficient chunks of state land have been identified for the launching of the project,” he said.—APP

