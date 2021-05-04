Around 12-kg gold looted from jewellery shop in Clifton

Biggest-ever burglary in the current year was reported in the city on Tuesday as the unidentified criminals have looted nearly 12-kilogram gold from a jewellery shop located near Teen Talwar (Three Swords) monument.

Unidentified criminals broke into a gold jewellery shop near Teen Talwar monument in Karachi and went away with nearly 12 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs100 million.

A case was registered at the Clifton police station over the complaint of Asif who stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that he returned to his home after closing the jewellery shop before iftaar on May 3.

He added that he found four locks of his gold jewellery shop broken on the next day on May 3. The burglars had stolen nearly 12-kilogram of gold jewellery.

The police department commenced a thorough investigation into the burglary incident.

According to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Akbar Riaz that there is only one door to enter the market. The market has four gatekeepers and the entrance door was locked, he added.

DIG Riaz told the media that the complainant told the police officials that the jewellery was not placed in locker, but inside the showcase, whereas, the burglary was reported hours after the incident.