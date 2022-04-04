Arooj Aftab bags her first Grammy

Arooj Aftab, the American-based Pakistani singer, bagged her first Grammy at the 2022 Grammy Award show for her song “Mohabbat” in the Best Global Performance category.

The 37-year-old became the first Pakistani ever to achieve this feat. She has been steadily gaining global attention for her work that fuses ancient Sufi traditions with inflexions of folk, jazz and minimalism.

Talking to journalists backstage at the pre-gala ceremony, Arooj Aftab said she had been nervous all day.

“I am beyond thrilled. It feels great. I have been very nervous all day. And we’re off to a good start.”

