Serena International Tour de Khunjrab

Gilgit-Baltistan

Super-fit of Pakistan Army Abdullah came from behind crossing a last leg of 10-km in just 12 minutes creating a record of 74-kilometer per hour by winning the second stage of 110 km of the Serena International Tour de Khunjrab Road Cycle Race after leaving behind a bunch of nine cyclists with his time 3.30.06sec here Saturday. Chief Commissioner Gilgit-Baltistan Muhammad Usman Khan, Secretary Sports and Jourism Waqar Ali Khan, Secretary General Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Khan, GM Serena North Miss Sarwat Majeed, and hundreds of the spectators standing on both sides of the roads received the cyclists.

Abdullah also won the white jersey as a senior cyclist while the blue jersey awarded to Hanzala of Balochistan for the second third stage to be starting on Sunday morning from Sost to Khunjrab Pass of 84km.

Hanzala of Balochistan, who also won second position in the first stage of 66km from Gilgit to Rakaposhi, got second position with his clock time 3.30.16sec while Najeeb Ullah maintained his third position in the second stage as well with his clock time showing 3.30.26sec.

The winner of first stage Abdul Razaq of Balochistan, the winners of the white jersey, recorded fourth position with his clock time 3.30.36sec as he made his struggle and was in the bunch of nine cyclists in the front bunch remained till the end of race but he could not make a sprint like he was in the first stage. The stage was entirely tough as there were more than 67 uphill spots and 59 downhill slops which made the task of the cyclists so hard but they made it perfectly by reaching till the finish in Sost.

Muhammad Arsalan Anjum, also from Pakistan Army, got fifth position with his clock time 3.30.37sec and Azizat Ullah of Pakistan Wapda got sixth position with his clock time 3.30.39sec. Two of the cylists

Sost or Sust is a village in Gojal, Upper Hunza, Gilgit–Baltistan, Pakistan. It is the last town inside Pakistan on the Karakoram Highway before the Chinese border. The town is an important place on the highway for all passenger and cargo transport because all traffic crossing the Pakistan-China border passes through this town, the Pakistani immigration and customs departments are based here. Pakistan and China have opened border for trade and tourism at Khunjrab.

There were thousands of people of all age dancing on the tones of their traditional drums and pipes wearing traditional woolen “Shuka” while welcoming in their local language Wakhi and Burushaski saying “Shua Damman, Shua Damman, Shua Damman” (mean welcoming, welcome).

The town is connected by the Karakoram Highway to Gulmit, Aliabad, Gilgit and Chilas on the south and the Chinese cities of Tashkurgan, Upal and Kashgar in the north.

Pakistan has huge potential of tourism, friendly people makes the area more beautiful and memorable as the cyclists could feel thrill and robust enthusiasm while interacting with the local people and could know regional culture, tradition, history and diversified cuisine practices.—APP