Army would do everything to safeguard public health amid COVID-19, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army would take every step necessary to safeguard the health of public amid worsening situation of COVID-19 in the country, said DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhtar on Monday.

The military spokesperson was addressing a press conference on coronavirus situation days after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he had called in troops to assist local administration to ensure implementation of SOPs.

Maj Gen Babar said that army troops have been deployed in 16 cities where positivity ratio is high to assist the local administration and law enforcement agencies.

He said that Quetta, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad and other cities have recorded surge in the coronavirus cases, adding that there are 90,000 active cases across the country.

He said that 4300 patients are in critical condition while 570 patients are on ventilators in the country.

Saying country’s health infrastructure is under immense pressure due to rising number of critical covid patients, he said that if the current coronavirus situation persisted, then oxygen supply will be diverted to the health sector from other industries.

Terming public confidence in troops as the Pakistan Army’s asset, he urged people to act responsible as the country is facing third wave of the pandemic.

Coronavirus Situation in Pakistan

According to reports from Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 70 more people have died as a result of the covid-19, bringing the total number of people killed by the virus to 17,187. Meanwhile, over 4,800 new infections have been registered throughout the country.

In the last 24 hours, 50,161 tests were conducted, with 4,825 tests returning positive, according to official reports.

As of today (Monday), Pakistan’s covid-19 positivity score is 9.61 percent, with 89,219 active incidents.

The new cases bring the total number of positive cases in Pakistan to 800,452, with 285,542 in Punjab, 290,788 in Sindh, 114,077 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 72,613 in Islamabad, 21,743 in Balochistan, 16,591 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,258 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier on saturday, Pakistan recorded 157 COVID-19-related deaths, the highest single-day death toll since the coronavirus pandemic started last year.

