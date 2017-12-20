Army working within constitutional limits, says COAS in historic Senate briefing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (NNI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said on Tuesday in the first ever briefing given to the Senate by any military leader, that there was no role played by the institution in the sit-ins and agitations against the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

During the briefing given to the Committee of the Whole of Senate, COAS General Bajwa said that the military is operating within the defined constitutional parameters and that it stands by the democratic setup in complete support.

General Bajwa said that both the civil and the military leadership would have to come together for stability in Pakistan.

While answering a question about the challenges faced by Pakistan, he said that the country is faced with threats posed by intelligence agencies of the enemies.

The Army Chief also said that the military abides by the foreign policy that the state has towards Iran and Saudi Arabia.

It was the first time in country’s history when an Army Chief gave briefing to the senators. ISI DG Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and DGMO Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza attended the meeting along with General Bajwa.

According to the sources, DGMO briefed the House first and told that military courts have announced verdicts of 274 hardcore terrorists cases so far.

It was directed to give death sentences to 161 terrorists and 56 of them have been hanged, said Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. He added that atleast 13 culprits were executed by military courts before Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, and 43 afterwards.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed the session afterwards during which he reiterated that army supports Pakistan’s democracy and is working within its constitutional boundaries.

COAS said the armed forces are well aware of external conspiracies and maintained that we should all work together to strengthen our country.

Orignally published by NNI