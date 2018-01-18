Army win National Archery Championship

Peshawar

Army clinched the trophy after securing 152 points, Wapda with 100 points and Punjab with 24 points remained at second and third respectively in the 6th National Archery Championship which concluded here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the contests. Former Sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah, President FATA Olympic Association Shahid Khan Shinwari, Director Sports PSB Coaching Center Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem, Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Wisal Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the team event Pakistan Army team comprising Nadeem Junior, Nadeem Ahmad and Tayyub scored 76 points, 46 points and 30 points respectively while Wapda secured runners-up trophy with Hafiz Abdul Rehman (30 points), Nouman (60-point), and 10 points respectively and Punjab took third position with 24 points.

In the Men individual Nadeem Jr created a new national record by scoring 588 points by hitting eleven times 10 pointers, thirteen times 9 pointers, seven times 8 pointers. Nadeem Jr also guided his team to a thumping victory in Team event he scored 76 points. He was also part of the Team event and mixed team event by grabbing three gold medals. Nadeem scored 578 points with nine times 10 pointers, eleven times nine pointer and nine times 8 pointers while Tayyub of Pakistan Army got third position with 573 points including nine times 10 pointers.—APP