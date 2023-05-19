Pakistan Army and Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) continued to distinguish themselves from the chasing pack in the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta.

At the end of Thursday’s events, Army continued to lead the competition with 14 Golds, 15 Silvers and 1 Bronze medal while WAPDA and Pakistan Navy are tied for second with 7 Golds each.

WAPDA, however, has the advantage of being in the finals of several competitions where a Gold is guaranteed for its athletes.

In the women’s handball final, WAPDA defeated Army 23-15 with their men’s team set to face each other in the summit clash on Friday (today).

The two departments also set up final clashes in hockey, badminton, and volleyball.

In badminton, WAPDA’s Mahoor Shehzad and Ghazala Siddique qualified for the women’s final while also teaming up to qualify for the doubles final which they will play against their stablemates Saima Waqas and Khizra Rasheed.

In the men’s final Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Murad Ali will face Army’s Anjum Bashir in the Gold medal match.

Army and WAPDA will also contest the women’s volleyball final of the National Games to continue their rivalry while the two also made winning starts in men’s Baseball against Balochistan and Islamabad respectively.

The shooting events belonged to the defending champions after Kishmala Talat won the women’s 25m pistol event before Azhar Abbas took gold in the men’s 50m pistol.