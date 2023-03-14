Army unable to perform poll duty, ECP reports

The army will not be available for the next elections due to the “situation in the country,” according to information provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Because there has been a major increase in terror attacks in Pakistan over the past several months, many of which have claimed lives, the security forces have stepped up their fight against militants there.

According to a statement from the ECP, the development occurred during the commission’s third session regarding the elections of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, which was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and during which Defence Secretary Lt. Gen. (ret.) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan and Additional Defence Secretary Major General Khurram Sarfaraz Khan briefed the body about the current situation of the nation.

The defence ministry’s representatives briefed the attendees on the country’s law-and-order situation, the army’s deployment, and the situation on the borders. They also informed the commission that the army’s “first priority” was ensuring the security of the nation and its borders.