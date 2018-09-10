Army troops to stand by to handle any untoward incident

Muharram-ul-Haram processions

Raza Naqvi

Attock

To ensure fool proof security during Muharram ul Haram processions and congregations (Majalis) more than two thousand police personnel and volunteers are performing duties while Pak Army troops are in stand by to handle any untoward incident.

Chief Security Officer Muhammad Naeem while giving details told newsmen that 4 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 180 Sub Inspectors/ ASIs, 119 head constables, 1100 constables, 20 lady constables, elite force and more than 600 volunteers are ensuring security of the processions and congregations, CSO said that across the Attock district 754 majalis which include 66 in Attock, 70 in Hasanabdal, 173 in Fatehjang , 325 in Pindigheb and 120 in Jand are scheduled while 145 Zuljanah processions include 29 licensed and 116 traditional procession will be taken out. He said that 28 processions have been declared sensitive Catagory-A.

The Divisional administration and Police of Sargodha have finalised strict security arrangement to maintain law and order during Muharram.

This was stated by an official of the divisional administration while talking to APP here on Sunday. He told that a strict security plan would be adopted across the division for providing tight security to the participants of 4811 Majalis and 766 Muharram processions.

He added that 106 points had been declared sensitive and above 15,000 security personnels will perform duties on 9th and 10 Muharram. The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Ahmed has also directed concerned officials to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram and consult with Ulemas.