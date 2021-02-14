Army troops practice survival drills in Thar Desert

Staff Reporter Rawalpindi

Troops of the Pakistan Army’s Karachi Corps on Sunday practiced their all-round defence and survival skills as part of the “Jidar-ul-Hadeed” military drills in the Thar Desert under challenging conditions, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that the field exercise that commenced on January 28 has focused on enhancing operational preparedness, synergy amongst various components of forces and effective response measures under the actual battlefield environment.

On Saturday, the troops practiced tactical drills and procedures as part of the exercise. Four-week long defensive manoeuvre exercise is aimed at validating the concept of defence in deserts. “The exercise is being conducted in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometres ahead of Chhor, under conventional operations setting, culminating on February 28, 2021,” read the statement.