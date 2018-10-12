Army to take control of security during by-elections: ECP

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday stated that Pakistan Army will take control of the security during by-elections on October 14.

The officers will be deployed inside and outside the polling stations under Article 220 and 245 of the Constitution. They will continue to perform their duties till October 15.

On the other hand, a special security plan has been chalked out to ensure foolproof security for sensitive polling station on by-election day.

ECP has completed all necessary arrangements for by-elections on 25 provincial assemblies and 11 National Assembly seats.

28 candidates are contesting election from NA-131 Lahore-IX, 10 candidates from NA-124 Lahore-II, 12 candidates from NA-103 Faisalabad-III, eight candidates from NA-35 Bannu, 22 candidates from NA-243 Karachi East-II, 11 candidates from NA-69 Gujrat-II, three candidates from NA-65 Chakwal-II, five candidates from NA-63 Rawalpindi-VII, nine candidates from NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV, three candidates from NA-56 Attock-II and 11 candidates from NA-53 Islamabad-II.

Total registered voters in the country have reached the figure of 106,000,239 with 59,243,889 males (55.89 percent) and 46,756,350 females (44.11 percent).

